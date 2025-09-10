Startup makes game-changing breakthrough using old EV batteries: 'People were skeptical'

Old electric vehicle batteries may soon fuel the next generation of cars, thanks to a breakthrough recycling process in England that can recycle used EV batteries to make new ones.

According to Radio New Zealand, recycling firm Altilium has developed a process that uses nitric acid to recover valuable metals inside old EV batteries. Lithium, nickel, cobalt, and other metals are then used again to make new EV batteries.

The company claimed the process can extract over 95% of the critical metals in the discarded batteries. It's also 20% cheaper than digging up new metals and reduces the need for destructive mining, making EVs even more sustainable. More importantly, it ensures old batteries are safely processed instead of being mishandled in ways that could release toxic chemicals into soil and groundwater.

"Five years ago people were sceptical, to say the least, that there was a need," Sean Joseph, finance director at Altilium, said, stressing the importance of recycling and recovering metals from the waste stream.

With 95% of the growth in battery demand driven by electric cars, as reported by the International Energy Agency, recycling EV batteries can meet the growing needs while reducing destructive mining.

If this process gets implemented at scale in the UK, 50% of the metals needed for domestic EV batteries could come from recycled materials by 2040, as Altilium claimed.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

While the company works on making the EV sector more circular through recycling, others are innovating technologies, such as solar chargers and AI-powered solar trees, that enable EV users to tap into cleaner energy sources.

Innovations like these are great news for the planet — they mean less waste, less pollution, and less destructive practices. They also make electric vehicles more affordable and the switch to EVs more practical.

If Altilium's recycling model scales, cars won't just run cleaner — they'll help create a system that wastes fewer resources and gives more back to communities.

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the latest innovations improving our lives and shaping our future, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.