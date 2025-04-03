Homeowners ditch traditional grass for unexpected upgrades — and the results are next-level

A lawn may be traditional, but it barely scratches the surface of the gorgeous possibilities for your yard.

A lawn may be traditional, but it barely scratches the surface of the gorgeous possibilities for your yard. Plus, many other options are cheaper, require less water, and are easier to maintain. If you need inspiration, look to these incredible landscaping feats, all grown from unimpressive existing yards.

Photo Credit: TikTok

One California homeowner with a master's degree in environmental policy didn't like how much water it took to maintain their lawn in the desert heat. They created wood chip beds and paths and then filled the yard with native flowers and shrubs. Wood chips help retain moisture and provide nutrients slowly over time, while native plants require little additional water because they have adapted to the local rainfall.



Photo Credit: TikTok

Two gardeners started from a patch of weeds and created a garden full of fruits and vegetables ripe for the picking. They started by choosing a sunny patch of ground and then cleared it and installed an irrigation system. The in-ground and raised beds were treated with organic compost before planting. In addition to vegetable plants, herbs, and fruit trees, they beautified the area with solar lights and stepping stones. The result is a pesticide-free paradise.



Photo Credit: TikTok

This transformation, another project in California, took a mere seven months. The owner started with drought-tolerant flowers such as California poppy and goldenrod to take advantage of the little rainfall in the area and attract pollinators. They then put in a vegetable garden and a fountain for wildlife. The space is decorated simply with mulch and rocks, giving it a desert-themed charm.



Photo Credit: TikTok

This homeowner started from worse than nothing. Their three trees were being strangled by vines and poison ivy. They cleaned up the area by hand, avoiding pesticides, moved rocks away from the root flares to give the trees space to breathe, and planted native plants around the bases. They also went online for suggestions about other plants to use to fill in the area. One person suggested hostas and ferns.



Photo Credit: Reddit

A homeowner who started with patchy grass replaced it with a simulated dry riverbed and various beautiful succulents. Some came in pastel colors; others sported magenta flowers. The dazzling effect of the many colors and shapes together almost began to resemble an alien world. Plus, a garden like this needs little to no water.



