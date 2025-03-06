Gardener shows off stunning before-and-after video of yard transformation: 'Looks so much better'

  • Home Home

"Pollinator heaven!!"

by Kaiyo Funaki
Photo Credit: TikTok

If you are a homeowner thinking about switching your monoculture lawn to a more environmentally friendly option, it might be time to embrace the change. 

Certified California Naturalist and environmental educator Jason Wise (@jasonjourneyman) did exactly that, sharing a series of photos on TikTok that shows "what it looks like to replace a thirsty lawn with drought tolerant natives."

Wise, who has a master's degree in environmental policy, converted what was once a patchy lawn into a flourishing garden filled with purple and yellow flowers and other native plant species. 

He also covered the yard in what looks like wood chips, created a walkway with borders, and added a bench to enjoy the scenery.

Though Wise acknowledged in the comments that eagle-eyed horticulturists might notice some nonnative succulents, he assured everyone that those plants came with the house and that he would remove them. 

Rewilding a regular grass yard with native plants undoubtedly takes time, money, and energy. However, even a partial transformation can have long-term benefits that pay off the initial investment. 

Native plants have adapted to their region's conditions, eliminating the need for fertilizers and pesticides that can leach toxic chemicals, poison local wildlife, and harm human health. 

Furthermore, rewilded yards require less water to thrive, which is particularly useful in areas prone to drought, including California. Other eco-friendly, low-maintenance alternatives to standard lawns include clover, buffalo grass, and xeriscaping. 

Not only do they all save you money on maintenance, but they also provide havens for the pollinators that contribute to the size, abundance, and flavor of the fruits and vegetables we eat. According to the U.S. Forest Service, over 75% of all staple crop plants rely on animal pollinators such as bees, butterflies, and hummingbirds. 

Commenters on Wise's post were thoroughly impressed with his efforts. 

"Looks so much better, thank you!" one person wrote.

"Pollinator heaven!!" another user responded.

