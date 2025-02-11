Homeowner showcases stunning before-and-after photos of garden transformation: 'That's a work of art'

"It's the sort of display that should be featured in a gardening magazine."

One homeowner on Reddit is receiving a lot of attention after sharing impressive photos of the years-long process of converting their boring grass lawn into a succulent haven.

The photos showcased the stunning pastel green, blue, and yellow leaves, contrasted with vibrant red and purple succulent blooms in all shapes and sizes. Nestled between an intentional yet functional rock garden, their front yard generated quite a bit of envy from other users.

"Absolutely gorgeous!" wrote one person. "I wish I could do this to my yard."

Succulent gardens are just one alternative to monoculture lawns, which are not only soulless and uninspiring but also costly for homeowners and the planet.

Grass lawns require hundreds of gallons of water to maintain, which can be an expensive undertaking for homeowners. Water is also a finite resource, and in areas suffering from drought, water conservation is even more critical.

Other alternatives to grass lawns include xeriscaping and native plant gardening. They offer natural solutions to exorbitant grass upkeep and are more aesthetically pleasing.

Plus, pollinators will choose these options over a grass lawn any day.

Native plants and flowers are a main source of food for pollinators and other animals, which in turn, pollinate the plants or spread their seeds, creating a healthy, perpetual cycle within the ecosystem. This also benefits humans, aiding in the growth of produce each spring. By attracting more pollinators to your garden, you can enjoy larger, more abundant, and tastier fruits and vegetables.

In response to the photos of the beautiful succulent garden, Reddit users did not hold back on compliments.

"That is incredible. Absolutely love it!" wrote one person.

"Wow, love how it came together!" commented another user. "You guys did amazing, and this is goals!"

"That's a work of art! It's obvious that you put in countless hours of hard work and copious amounts of love," said another. "Honestly, it's the sort of display that should be featured in a gardening magazine."

