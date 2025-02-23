  • Home Home

Gardeners share unbelievable before-and-after backyard transformation: 'It's a perfect sanctuary'

"Absolutely beautiful!"

by Simon Sage
Photo Credit: TikTok

The Curly Cultivators (@curlycultivators) TikTok account recently shared a before-and-after view of their backyard garden. The result of their hard work is quite impressive. 

They pointed out the massive change in their landscape.

@curlycultivators We have designed and built our garden brick by brick over time, as we had the time and resources to do so. Here's how we did it: 1. Choose a sunny location that has close access to water. 2. Pulled weeds. 3. Installed automatic irrigation system to avoid hand watering. 4. positioned and secured our garden beds and loosened up the existing soil. 5. Added raised bed soil and compost. 6. planted our favorite seasonal veggies and herbs. 7. Planted fruit trees. 8. Installed an arbor, solar lights, stepping stones and gravel for visual interest and symmetry. 9. Added two perennial flower patches to attract pollinators and create visual interest. #gardentok #garden #gardening #gardendesign #startagarden ♬ Joy in the Little Things - Mellow

In the video description, they described the wide range of work that went into making this transformation happen. 

First, they picked a location with lots of sun and easy access to water. Then they went to town pulling out weeds. Once that was done, they installed an automatic irrigation system, which would help avoid a lot of hand watering. Next, they set up their garden beds and loosened the soil. More soil for the raised bed was added, along with organic compost. 

From there they were able to plant their favorite edible plants, including veggies, herbs, and fruit trees. After that, they dedicated some time to the aesthetics, such as solar lights, stepping stones, gravel, and even a few perennial flower patches, which are great for pollinators.   

The Curly Cultivators mention in one of their other videos that they don't use any pesticides in their garden; instead, they rely on native companion plants for pest control. 

Besides the visual buffet a garden like this provides, it also generates some extra food security. In a time when grocery prices are climbing, being able to save a few bucks with your own produce is highly welcome. Growing your own food also means less pollution from transportation, and you get to avoid harmful chemical treatments applied in commercial agriculture. Inspired by the Curly Cultivators? Learn how to try this yourself by checking out this starter guide on growing your own food

The TikTok community was rightly impressed by how this couple managed to make it all happen. 

"It's a perfect sanctuary," said one commenter. 

"Absolutely beautiful! I'm starting my backyard garden this spring. I'm super excited!" said another.

