Gardeners share unbelievable before-and-after backyard transformation: 'It's a perfect sanctuary'

The Curly Cultivators (@curlycultivators) TikTok account recently shared a before-and-after view of their backyard garden. The result of their hard work is quite impressive.

They pointed out the massive change in their landscape.

In the video description, they described the wide range of work that went into making this transformation happen.

First, they picked a location with lots of sun and easy access to water. Then they went to town pulling out weeds. Once that was done, they installed an automatic irrigation system, which would help avoid a lot of hand watering. Next, they set up their garden beds and loosened the soil. More soil for the raised bed was added, along with organic compost.

From there they were able to plant their favorite edible plants, including veggies, herbs, and fruit trees. After that, they dedicated some time to the aesthetics, such as solar lights, stepping stones, gravel, and even a few perennial flower patches, which are great for pollinators.

The Curly Cultivators mention in one of their other videos that they don't use any pesticides in their garden; instead, they rely on native companion plants for pest control.

Besides the visual buffet a garden like this provides, it also generates some extra food security. In a time when grocery prices are climbing, being able to save a few bucks with your own produce is highly welcome. Growing your own food also means less pollution from transportation, and you get to avoid harmful chemical treatments applied in commercial agriculture. Inspired by the Curly Cultivators? Learn how to try this yourself by checking out this starter guide on growing your own food.

The TikTok community was rightly impressed by how this couple managed to make it all happen.

"It's a perfect sanctuary," said one commenter.

"Absolutely beautiful! I'm starting my backyard garden this spring. I'm super excited!" said another.

