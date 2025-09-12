Shopper finds valuable items hidden in thrift store 'grab bag': 'This is why you check'

A Redditor found quite the gem while second-hand shopping and was eager to share their prize with r/VintageWatches.

"This is why you check the grab bags at thrift shops," wrote the original poster alongside a photo of three beautiful watches. "Heuer is missing crown and stem and tube is damaged, Aquadive needs a new crystal and maybe some other work, and the citizen works perfectly fine. Bag was $75 and they were mixed in with scrap jewelry."

Photo Credit: Reddit

The Citizen Bullhead 8110 watch in the middle routinely sells for over $500, while the Aquadive Model 50 on the left sold for nearly $2,000 over the summer. The Tag Heuer 1000 on the right sells for over $400.

Thrifting can yield all sorts of impressive hidden treasures like these. They can include limited-run clothing, fine furniture, outdoor gear, and lots more. While you're saving money on items that would otherwise be quite expensive, there are lots of other benefits to thrifting.

Second-hand shopping prevents items from going to the landfill. When things end up at the dump, they decompose in an anaerobic environment, which produces methane. That methane heats the atmosphere and exacerbates destructive weather patterns. This includes floods and droughts, which cause damage to agriculture and housing. Repairing and preparing for that damage has its own slew of costs.

Many thrift shop items would also shed microplastics if left in a landfill. Those particles end up in our food supplies, introducing digestive, renal, immune, endocrine, circulatory, and reproductive health risks.

The original poster was eager to get repairs done on their three new watches to get them in tip-top shape again. Reddit commenters were absolutely blown away by the grab bag full of valuable timepieces.

"That bullhead is insane . I'm so jealous," said one community member. "I'm guessing this isnt an original bracelet?"

"Dayum! A bullhead AND an Aquadive!" said another.

