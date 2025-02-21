Shopper left speechless after realizing true value of $20 thrift-store find: 'This thing could make a mortgage payment'

"They could charge a bunch and it would still be an amazing find."

A Redditor just scored the thrift haul of a lifetime: a North Face Himalayan snowsuit designed for high-altitude expeditions in extreme cold. In a post on the r/ThriftStoreHauls subreddit, the lucky shopper showed off their incredible secondhand find to a crowd of impressed commenters.

According to the North Face website, the snowsuit retails for $2,000. Outdoor gear company Backcountry lists it at a discount — for a still-pricey $1,400. Considering this thrift find only cost a mere $20, this thrifter might want to pack up and take their streak of luck to Las Vegas next.

Even OP was stunned, writing, "They could charge a bunch and it would still be an amazing find at a thrift store in the desert."

Not only was the snowsuit a steal but it was in good condition. One Redditor asked if they checked all the zippers, and OP replied, "I checked all the many zippers, was slightly confused by the amount, but did confirm they work."

Scoring pricey goods on the cheap isn't the only perk of thrifting. Secondhand shopping is budget-friendly, stretching your money further while you stock up on things you need — even items as common as a pair of sneakers or a coffee table. It's great for the environment, too, keeping quality items out of landfills.

With the fast-fashion market booming, textile waste is piling up in garbage dumps, and the industry's overproduction is a big source of pollution. Out of billions of clothing items created every year, about 92 million tonnes (101 tons) end up in landfills, according to Earth.org. The global fashion industry contributes to about 10% of toxic gases going into our atmosphere and warming the planet, as noted by Business Waste.

From gently used luxury items to collectibles and iconic vintage fashion, thrifting is one of the best ways to find hidden gems at unbeatable prices.

If you want to get better at spotting valuable secondhand items, a good place to start is this guide to shopping at thrift stores for tips and ideas from other readers.

People in the thread were super impressed with OP's luck. One person commented, "Insane pull," with another adding, "1K recently sold on eBay. Nice."

Even if OP has no plans to scale Everest any time soon, this snowsuit is bound to find a new owner and save them a ton of cash in the process.

OP commented, "This thing could make a mortgage payment for me."

