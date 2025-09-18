Goodwill shopper thrilled after making valuable discovery in junk bin: 'Excellent score'

"This is why I dig to the bottom of every single bin!"

A Reddit user in the r/GoodwillBins community wowed thrifters by sharing an incredible haul of jewelry discovered in a pile of odds and ends.

The image shows a pile of loose donated items, among which were a gold Tiffany & Co. necklace and several charms. This incredible find prompted the caption, "The jewelry gods smiled on me today."

Photo Credit: Reddit

Thrift-store hunting is as much about excitement as it is about savings. Goodwill Bins shoppers learn that treasures can be hidden in the strangest places. The most valuable finds can be tucked into pockets, drawers, or the very bottom of a bin, and moments such as this one keep bargain hunters coming back.

Such stories highlight the perks of secondhand shopping. Buyers pay just a fraction of the cost to get high-end items, sometimes hundreds of dollars' worth. One thrift shopper scored a Carhartt jacket for just a few dollars, and another haul included an Arc'teryx coat and a Pendleton blanket for $10.

Aside from monetary savings, thrifting has big environmental perks. Purchasing secondhand extends the life of items that would otherwise end up in landfills. Since over 2 billion tons of waste go into landfills annually, every reused shirt, gadget, and toy makes a difference. Even without hidden jewels, each purchase means one fewer item is headed to the dump.

Shopping secondhand also reduces the demand for brand-new goods, which means less energy, water, and raw materials are used to manufacture replacements. Producing new textiles requires massive amounts of water and chemicals, while jewelry production often relies on mining, which is one of the most resource-intensive and environmentally damaging industries.

Every item rescued from a thrift store is one fewer product that needs to be made from scratch. Even if you don't stumble upon a Tiffany necklace, each purchase is a small but meaningful step toward lowering heat-trapping gas emissions, reducing pollution, and keeping usable goods in circulation for longer.

Redditors took to the comments to share the OP's excitement.

"Hell yeah," one said. "This is why I dig to the bottom of every single bin!"

Another wrote: "Wow, that Tiffany necklace is such a throwback to high school. Excellent score!"

