Mining company faces intense backlash over plan break ground on wildlife refuge: 'An existential threat'

As daunting as big-money interests can seem, community action really can make a huge difference in protecting natural heritage.

Residents and conservation groups came together to rebuff a mining company's plan to open a critical wildlife refuge to lithium exploration.

As 8 News Now of Las Vegas reported, the firm previously known as Rover Critical Minerals wanted to mine lithium near the Ash Meadows National Wildlife Refuge. The proposal was met with furious backlash at a town hall in 2024.

Residents were unmoved by the company's promises and unanimously spoke against the project, per the Pahrump Valley Times. Though the Bureau of Land Management granted permission for the project in 2023, conservation and tribal groups successfully sued to block the venture.

In the face of such intractable opposition, the company scrapped it.

"Mining near Ash Meadows poses an existential threat to dozens of endangered species and the community that calls this oasis home," a spokesperson for The Center for Biological Diversity, one of the groups opposing the move, said in a news release. "The end of Rover's ridiculous endeavor didn't come a day too soon."

The Ash Meadows National Wildlife Refuge is a critical habitat for 24 plant and animal species endemic to the area. The Nature Conservancy, which bought the land in 1983, describes this unique desert wetland as "one of Nevada's most intriguing natural sites."

As the organization notes, it has the greatest concentration of unique species in the United States. Among them are the Ash Meadows Amargosa pupfish and Devils Hole pupfish. The latter has one of the smallest geographic ranges in the world. The Sierra Club notes that its entire population is found in a single underwater cave. They are among the most endangered fish in the world, and their continued existence is an ongoing battle.

Protecting such a critical wetland comes down to grassroots efforts to fend off big-money interests. As daunting as this can seem, community action really can make a huge difference in protecting natural heritage. Of course, it's equally important to stay vigilant to safeguard against ventures that threaten the environment by raising awareness of the issues and backing political candidates who support climate-friendly action.

