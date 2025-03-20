Thrift shopper stunned after finding iconic jacket buried in Goodwill bin: 'To die for'

The r/ThriftStoreHauls community on Reddit is at it again with a "to die for" (according to one response) pink Carhartt jacket from Goodwill Bins. Bins are also affectionately known as "Goodwill Outlets," and the atmosphere at the Bins is often chaotic.

That's because everything sold in the Bins is "pay by the pound," typically $2 per pound. Since this particular jacket has a retail value of $90 to $150, it's practically a steal.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

The post assumes most people in the r/ThriftStoreHauls subreddit are well aware of "Bins," which is why no actual price is listed. Alone, a Carhartt jacket like this one weighs probably 2.5 to 3.5 pounds.

If it's $2 per pound and we go with the max weight (3.5 lbs, assuming the jacket is a standalone item), that's over a 90% discount if the jacket retails for $110-plus. Not a bad find by any stretch of the imagination!

Thrifting is often such an undervalued concept, with those who are unfamiliar with it assuming that everything is used, potentially worn-out trash. But there's so much more to it. Oftentimes, the items found in thrift stores are barely used or are in fantastic condition.

Not to mention the fact that thrifting is beneficial to the environment by keeping these used items out of landfills, especially if thrifting stores and habits continue to grow. Between 16% and 18% of American consumers shop at thrift stores annually, saving an average of $1,760.

Even better, the U.S. thrift and retail market has grown from $20 billion in 2017 to $50 billion in 2024 and is estimated to be $73 billion by 2028. A pessimist might look at that and assume it's a matter of exorbitant prices driving consumers into the arms of secondhand retail.

An optimist sees this as an opportunity for consumers to save money, alter competition in the market, reduce waste, conserve resources, reduce pollution, and promote a circular economy.

Besides, when you visit a Goodwill or local thrift store, you never know what gems you may find. In other words, there's a treasure hunt aspect to it. This type of post on Reddit is not exactly rare, though, with plenty of people excited about the find.

"I just saw one of these for like $400 in a little shop in Anacortes, Washington. What a great find," said one user.

Another Redditor seemed a little on the jealous side: "You're living my dream, congrats OP."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.