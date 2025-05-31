Shopper stunned after finding luxury item with unbelievable price tag at thrift shop: 'Still can't believe it'

"Maybe my best find yet."

You never know what you'll discover at the thrift store. This Redditor couldn't believe their eyes after finding a vintage Moschino skirt straight out of the '90s.

"Got for $4," they wrote. "Maybe my best find yet, at a local thrift store. Still can't believe it."

Photo Credit: Reddit

The rainbow sequin skirt is unique and stunning, and one commenter said that it had "Fran Drescher in The Nanny vibes."

That's because she wore it, a Redditor revealed.

Moschino is an Italian luxury fashion brand. While this skirt is no longer on its website, others range in price from $495 to $6,795. The original poster bought the skirt for just $4, saving hundreds or thousands of dollars.

While you might not find a sitcom character's wardrobe on your next visit to the thrift store, many shoppers find designer clothes for a fraction of their original price. One found a vintage Loewe purse, which often sells for several hundred dollars online, for just $26. Another found a whole haul of designer items at Goodwill, including a Burberry scarf, a Dior jacket, and a Fendi bag.

Even if you're not buying designer clothes, thrift shopping can save you a ton of money. CouponFollow estimates that "thrift store shoppers save an average of $1,760 per year by buying secondhand items."

Shopping at thrift stores isn't just good for your wallet. It's also good for the planet.

Every year, "people in the United States throw out more than 34 billion pounds of used textiles," according to the Boston University School of Public Health. While some tossed textiles are successfully recycled, most end up in landfills.

Clothing made from organic materials such as cotton can decompose in a few months. But a majority of fast-fashion pieces are made from synthetic materials such as polyester and are not considered biodegradable.

Shopping secondhand conserves natural resources and reduces your carbon footprint. By donating your old stuff, you keep perfectly good items from entering landfills.

Commenters were jealous of the rare find.

"Congrats!! You should sleep with your windows open and doors unlocked btw," one user joked.

"My dream find omg," another Redditor wrote. "Vintage Moschino is so amazing, great find!"

"This is stunning and seeing how Fran Drescher wore it, now you know what to wear it with," a commenter said.

