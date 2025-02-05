Thrifter stumbles upon unexpected gold mine of rare clothing at thrift store: 'I ran to check out'

One shopper did their best Usain Bolt impression to secure a couple of rare vintage jackets after unexpectedly stumbling upon them at a thrift store. The Reddit user shared their top-of-the-podium score to the r/ThriftStoreHauls subreddit, admitting that they were "still in shock."

In their post, they said they'd coveted a Polo down jacket since the 1980s when they worked at a high-end clothing store that sold Ralph Lauren products. However, they couldn't afford it — until they spotted two of the stylish jackets side-by-side at a thrift store.

"I ran to check out like it was The Olympics!" the original poster said. That excitement was for good reason. Beyond the nostalgia and the fact that the coats were grail items for the OP, they were available at a mind-boggling discount. The pictures showed that the white jacket was listed at $5.99, while the blue jacket was marginally more expensive at $15.99. Each goes for around $600 on the online resale market, according to screenshots shared by the OP.

The OP's gigantic savings showed the potential windfall for consumers willing to put in the time at thrift stores. Other shoppers have landed designer clothing, coveted accessories, and in-demand household items at a fraction of their retail price. The effort also does more than benefit consumers' wallets.

Giving thrift stores business can help save still-good clothing and items from landfills that produce methane, a gas that contributes to the warming of the planet. It can also save consumers from buying brand-new items, which can require a lot of resources and generate a hefty amount of pollution in both production and shipping.

Commenters on Reddit were astounded by the OP's good fortune.

One wrote: "Crazy it's the same one in different colors. Also crazy? The prices. What steals."

"Yours look way better than the listings u found examples of… I'm not even sure that the seller of the white jacket has a real one," another pointed out.

Meanwhile, one user suggested that they "sell one and you will have a cash thrift budget for several months." The OP admitted they didn't want to do that just yet, as they were still understandably "feeling that thrift high."

