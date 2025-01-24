Woman thrilled after noticing label on trench coat found at local thrift store: 'I'm so freaking jealous'

You never know what you will find thrifting, especially at the larger shops that feel like mini department stores. You may come across a vintage toy from your childhood, or you may find a designer coat worth thousands that's priced less than a $10 bill.

One Redditor shared a photo of their latest $8 find, a floor-length black wool coat by designer Max Mara. After some research, it appears the coat is one of the brand's Icon coats worth over $4,000.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

"I'm so freaking jealous!! In my 20s I fell in love with a luxurious, red wool Max Mara coat — but it was more than my rent. I still regret not getting it. Lucky!" one user said.

"That's an amazing find," another user commented.

A third commenter said, "Freakin' SCORE!!!! Looks great!" to which the OP replied, "Thank you, I'm on a thrift high right now."

Choosing to thrift over purchasing new makes a significant impact on the environment. While it may be tempting to purchase an item every time a new microtrend hits TikTok, it's important to remember the environmental impact of the fashion industry. Fashion production is responsible for 10% of the global carbon pollution, which equals to the output of the entire European Union, according to Business Insider.

TCD NEWSLETTER Your personal guide to a cleaner, cooler future

The fashion industry is also the second-largest consumer industry of water, according to the U.N. Environment Programme, and one of the biggest polluters with improper disposal and leaks from dyeing textiles.

By thrifting, not only are you saving up to thousands of dollars per item thrifted, but you are also slowing down the fast fashion and other production industries.

On your next thrift run, you may be lucky enough to find a $9 Le Creuset item, vintage deadstock Vans, or simply every item you need to stay on budget for your next craft project.

If you're new to thrifting and want to learn how to thrift like a pro, take a look at The Cool Down's guide.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.