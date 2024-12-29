Shopper stunned after discovering labels on clothing at local consignment store: 'Wow'

There's a certain satisfaction that comes with finding something truly unique at a thrift store.

There's a certain satisfaction that comes with finding something truly unique at a thrift store — whether it's a well-worn leather jacket or a vintage piece of jewelry. It's even better when you score big on something high-end, and that's exactly what Rachel Costantino (@rachelcostantino) shared in her recent TikTok.

In her post, Rachel shows off her stunning finds at a store Perennials Consignment, including multiple Chanel pieces, a Bergdorf Goodman fur coat, and a pair of Louboutins and Manolo Blahnik heels — at a fraction of their original prices.

Photo Credit: TikTok

Photo Credit: TikTok

Costantino's caption summed it up perfectly: "Need it all."

The post isn't just about luxury deals. It also highlights the growing appeal of sustainable fashion by showing that high-end items can be both affordable and eco-friendly.









Thrifting has become a go-to for anyone looking to find quality items while keeping waste out of landfills. Thrift purchases and upcycling prevent Americans from wasting usable textile material, of which 11.3 million tons went into landfills in 2018, according to the Environmental Protection Agency. Not only do you get a great deal, but you're also contributing to a more sustainable fashion cycle.

However, one commenter pointed out, "These aren't thrift stores," sparking a discussion about the distinction between a thrift store and a consignment store.

TCD NEWSLETTER Your personal guide to a cleaner, cooler future

Consignment stores, like Perennials, often feature higher-end or designer pieces, and sellers typically receive a portion of the sale price. Thrift stores, on the other hand, generally have a wider range of secondhand items at lower price points, with donations from individuals.

But whether you're hunting for a designer gem or a budget-friendly find, the end result is the same: a smarter, more sustainable shopping choice.

Commenters reacted with excitement.

🗣️ What's your primary motivation in shopping at thrift stores?

🗳️ Click your choice to see results and speak your mind

"Wow," one simply wrote, while another asked, "Rachel where?" suggesting they wanted in on the secret.

And for those curious about how to start thrifting themselves, The Cool Down's guide to secondhand shopping offers plenty of tips on how to score great deals while helping the planet by keeping items out of landfills.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.