Shopper stunned after spotting logo on thrifted sweater and boots: 'I'm so excited'

A delighted shopper shared how the "thrift gods" blessed them when they found three high-quality items, including a Theory 100% cashmere T-shirt, for less than $16.

Posting on the r/ThriftStoreHauls subreddit, the lucky thrifter posted that they had found a Theory 100% cashmere T-shirt and an Everlane button-down for $4.77 each and a pair of Chaco Chelsea boots for $5.88. Similar Theory T-shirts retail for $295.

The items were all gray, which was perfect for the shopper, as they were looking for items to incorporate into their capsule wardrobe. "I'm so excited," they wrote.

A capsule wardrobe is a core collection of clothes that you can mix and match to create various outfits. By focusing on fewer items that go together, you can save space and money. Building a capsule wardrobe is a great way to look for high-quality clothes and buy only what you need. If you combine building a capsule wardrobe with thrifting, you can save even more money and keep clothes out of landfills, which is a big plus for the planet.

Thrift stores are often great places to find high-quality and luxury items at a fraction of the retail cost. Many of these items are gently used and have plenty of life left in them.

Hitting up thrift stores for essential items also means buying less fast fashion. While clothes produced by fast-fashion companies are often cheap, they are also rapidly produced, often by people in developing countries where work conditions are poor.

Fast fashion is also bad for the environment because the clothes are often produced from synthetic fibers, which leach microplastics into the environment. According to Earth.org, the industry is the second-highest consumer of water and is responsible for 10% of global carbon production. Carbon is a heat-trapping gas that is warming our planet.

Shopping at thrift stores is not only good for your wallet; it can also help reduce the environmental impact of the fashion industry.

"This is what I love to find - quality clothes I can't afford otherwise!" wrote one commenter.

"Love the finds, they look pristine too," added another.

