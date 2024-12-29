Shopper turns heads after documenting latest haul from local Goodwill: 'A hidden gem'

Thrifting takes more effort than online shopping, but it can be much more rewarding.

One savvy shopper struck gold at a thrift store, finding several designer items.

Secondhand stores can be an affordable way to give your wardrobe a refresh. They are hit or miss, but sometimes you will find incredible gems. Alyssa Shniper (@alyssashniper) is a model and influencer sharing content on TikTok. In one clip, they showed followers the haul they got at their local Goodwill.

Alyssa starts by saying, "Come thrifting with me the time I found a $900 designer Fendi bag for only $20." In addition to this rare designer deal, the creator also scored some Alo leggings, a Burberry scarf, a Christian Dior jacket, and a Valentino sweater.

This is a truly impressive thrift store haul. Most shoppers would call themselves lucky after finding just one luxury item. While Alyssa did not give the full cost of all the items, they likely saved close to a thousand dollars. Each of these items on their own typically retails for hundreds, if not thousands, of dollars. A brand-new black sweater from Valentino will run you for more than $2,000 alone.









Thrifting takes more effort than online shopping, but it can be much more rewarding. You have the potential to save money on every purchase while finding high-quality items. According to CouponFollow, many secondhand shoppers have the potential to save nearly $1,800 a year.

Secondhand items can help you express your personal style, and vintage clothing is often of higher quality than much of the fast fashion made today. An added bonus is the fact that choosing preloved items is one of the most sustainable ways to purchase clothing.

The BBC reported on why shoppers choose to thrift, finding "the biggest problem was the mainstream fashion system of consumption and of discarding poor-quality clothing, and said that second-hand shopping is one of the many solutions that could help solve the problem."

TikTokers were in awe of this incredible haul, and some people were even a bit jealous.

"Big shout-out. Goodwill is a hidden gem," wrote one commenter.

Another fan of thrifting said: "I found a Christian Dior jacket & nightgown at the bins one time. Best day ever!!"

Someone else expressed their jealousy, saying: "Omg, what the heck, my Goodwill's best brand is adidas."

