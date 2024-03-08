Shopper sparks envy after sharing their 'epic' find at local thrift store: 'This thing probably cost me less than $10'

"I have been manifesting [one] for months."

A good winter jacket can be a significant investment, so one woman was thrilled by her incredible thrifting find.

TikToker Sarah (@trueheartvintage) shared on the social media platform that her discovery of a Canada Goose down coat in the bargain bins was "the best piece that [she's] ever thrifted," suggesting that she'd take the item over other designer duds often found at the stores.

"I don't think it had ever been worn," she explains. "It is the warmest thing I have ever put on my body in my entire life. I love it so freaking much."

Sarah didn't share exactly which style of jacket she scored, but it's clear she saved a significant amount of money on a quality product — something that is not out of the ordinary for secondhand shoppers. Jackets and parkas on Canada Goose's website range from hundreds of dollars to more than $1,000.

"This thing probably cost me less than $10 because it's by the pound at the bin," she says. " ... And I bought it in the summer. So just know you can always find good stuff in the offseason."

As secondhand shopping becomes more popular, steals like these may be increasingly easy to score.

Join our newsletter Good news, green hacks, and the latest cool clean tech — straight to your inbox every week!

A recent report by thredUp projected the market to almost double by 2027, and sustainability is a major consideration for younger generations, as choosing secondhand clothing over new items reduces carbon pollution by an average of 25%.

Many consumers are also becoming increasingly aware of the negative impact of fast fashion on the environment.

More than 100 million tons of textiles are sent to landfills each year, and discarded items that don't end up in dumps either end up polluting other areas or releasing toxins into the air when incinerated.

Other TikTokers celebrated Sarah's amazing deal and hoped for similar success for themselves.

"I have been manifesting a Canada Goose down jacket for months," one person wrote. "I feel like this is a sign!!!!"

"Epic," another person said.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more, waste less, and help yourself while helping the planet.