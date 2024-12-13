Shopper in awe after discovering label on vintage handbag purchased from thrift store: 'I almost screamed'

A thrift store shopper is celebrating the find of a lifetime: a vintage 1990s-era Coach Willis handbag they've been searching for — for years.

Sharing the photo of the bag on Reddit's r/ThriftStoreHauls, the user described their shock at spotting the bag and snagging it for just $25. "I almost screamed," they wrote in the post.

Photo Credit: Reddit

The luxury find drew attention from thrifters with over 800 upvotes. Fans of the classic Coach bag — known for its timeless design and durable leather — flooded the comments with admiration. "Love the color!" one commenter wrote, while another added, "Lovely find and in such great condition with the hang tag too."

The excitement isn't just about a gorgeous vintage accessory at a fraction of its original price — it's also a reminder of how thrifting keeps items like this out of landfills and in outfit rotations. By extending the life of high-quality pieces, you are saving money and contributing to widespread use of quality products. The TCD Guide's page on the benefits of thrifting details how shopping secondhand is a great way to cut down on waste while easing the demand for all the energy and resources it takes to make new stuff.









In 2023, 52% of U.S. shoppers purchased thrifted clothing, reflecting a major step toward reducing the amount of clothing that ends up in landfills due to fast fashion (about 7.7% of all landfill waste). Another major plus is that buying secondhand is such an easy way to make a difference. It can save around eight pounds of carbon, 16 kilowatt-hours of energy, and nearly 89 gallons of water with just one purchase, as reported by Capital One Shopping.

Other Reddit users celebrated their fellow thrifter's lucky break with equal parts envy and inspiration.

"Omg my favorite style, and that color!!!" one wrote. Another user shared, "I'm using the same bag in black right now 🙂 nice find! Love it in red." One user summed up the community's vibe: "Dear Thrift Gods, I'm claiming this energy."

Thankfully, this isn't the first time a Redditor has posted their jaw-dropping thrift finds. Another Reddit post was in the spotlight because of a shopper who found a vintage Christian Dior fur coat for a little over $10.

Whether you're hunting for a designer piece or just looking for everyday necessities, thrifting offers a mix of financial savings, environmental benefits, and the absolute thrill of uncovering something truly unique.

