Homeowner warned against making cardinal landscaping mistake that can ruin yards: 'Rendering it lifeless'

Common errors in gardening happen to even the most advanced gardeners. Thankfully, online communities full of experts are terrific ways to ask all ranges of questions so that one can learn the most helpful gardening methods available.

That was the case for one Redditor who took to the r/Arborists subreddit confused about whether they should use landscape fabric under the mulch around their trees.

"My Bermuda grows through mulch in no time," they explained. "Should I put landscape cloth under it? I've read that it sometimes won't let water get through."

In true Reddit fashion, the original poster's question was soon answered by arborists eager to help those seeking to support their gardens.

"Never use landscape fabric," wrote an arborist. "It doesn't really do anything. Bermuda grows through concrete it wont care about your fabric either."

The arborists referred to their friend's post entitled "Critical Tree Planting and Care Guidelines" within the r/Trees subreddit that gave follow-up information as to exactly how bad landscape fabric is for trees.

"This product is one of the most evil additions modern landscaping has brought to our age," the Redditor wrote. They explained that as the fabric gets filled in, it acts the same as if you put down plastic, hurting the soil and tree.

"Eventually it suffocates the soil underneath it, rendering it lifeless," they added. The Redditor gave further nuggets of information, explaining that unless one has slabs of concrete under a tree, weeds will still grow as there is no permanent weed preventative.

Other landscaping professionals supported this claim. In a blog post, Sprigs & Twigs wrote that landscape fabric stops water from accessing the roots of plants, causing them to die. Concerningly, the fabric also inhibits mulch from decomposing, threatening the health of your garden.

"An inch of mulch should decompose every year and be replaced," it wrote.

Inhibiting natural decomposing and water flow is not only harmful to singular plants, but it is drastically detrimental to a garden's ecosystem. Letting landscapes naturally evolve allows for more pollinators, promotes growth, and allows gardeners to spend less money and time working on their gardens.

The consensus among professionals and Redditors is to stay away from landscaping fabric.

"Never fabric around trees," one more commenter added. "You'll suffocate the roots and stunt their growth."

