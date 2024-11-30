Appalled arborists issue warning against common yard maintenance practice: 'Why would you do this?'

If you are new to gardening, you may make the mistake of pilling up the dirt around your tree.

Trees are great for the aesthetics of your community. However, it is vital that neighborhood trees receive the appropriate care. As one person found out when posting a picture of a local tree on Reddit, even supposed experts can make some mistakes.

An image of a tree at a roadside with a large mound of dirt around it was posted In the r/arborists subreddit, with the OP asking, "This is too much dirt?"

Photo Credit: Reddit

Redditors were quick to let the original poster know that an error had been made and advised on how to try to solve the problem.

If you are new to gardening, you may make the mistake of piling up mulch or compost around your tree. This is often referred to as a mulch volcano.

Creating a mulch volcano is very bad for trees. For one, it can lock moisture into the tree trunk, causing it to decay. It then becomes more vulnerable to fungi, insects, and diseases. It can also dry out the tree during the summer months.

In a healthy tree, the root flare — the part of the tree where the trunk turns into roots — should be visible to allow air and moisture to enter.

If a tree is cared for correctly, it can bring many benefits. For instance, the Arbor Day Foundation says trees provide shelter from the sun and wind. They can also increase your home value.

If you want to make eco-friendly choices in your own garden, planting a tree is a great way to do that. It will absorb toxic gases from local vehicles and industry that cause the planet to warm.

Trees can also be a powerful tool to protect against flooding because the roots hold the soil in place, encouraging the water to seep into the ground rather than run off.

Another way to save money and help the environment is to rewild your yard with native plants. Since these plants have adapted to your local environment, they require less water, fertilizers, and pesticides, which can save you money and time.

Native plants are also vital for the ecosystem. These plants provide a food source for pollinators, such as birds, bees, bats, other insects, and mammals. Without this food source, their populations would decline. That has knock-on effects for the wider ecosystem, with fewer prey sources for larger animals, which would then struggle to survive and may also see their populations diminish.

Most Redditors agreed that the person had used too much dirt.

One user asked, "Why would you do this?"

Another commented, "Ideally, the root flare would be visible."

