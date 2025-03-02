  • Home Home

Homeowner weighs difficult decision after neighbor complains about 40-year-old tree: 'That's irreplaceable'

by Cassidy Lovell
Photo Credit: Reddit

This homeowner has a tough decision to make.

A hesitant homeowner asked r/landscaping for advice after their next-door neighbor complained about their backyard pine tree.

Photo Credit: Reddit

"They say the tree has never dropped this much sap until this year, which happens to correlate with the first Summer since they rebuilt back deck," the Redditor explained. "They got a quote to have it taken down for $700 and are offering to pay for it. I would opt to voluntarily pay to have literally the half of the tree over their yard trimmed off. It'll look like a funny tree, but at least it'll be alive."

The tree is on the poster's property line, so the neighbor can't remove the whole tree without permission. They can, however, cut the branches on their side of the property line. It'd be a temporary solution for the neighbor, and the tree would look a bit silly, but it would preserve the benefits of the tree.

One tree can make a big difference in the surrounding area. A tree's shaded area "can be as much as 20–45°F cooler than unshaded areas at peak temperature," according to One Tree Planted

Removing the tree could even raise their energy bills. The tree could be keeping direct sunlight from hitting the home and warming up the inside.

Watch now: How bad is a gas stove for your home's indoor air quality?

One user warned against removing the tree, as they "had a tree come down a few weeks ago that shaded my bedroom from the sun most of the day. With the tree gone my window unit is running constantly and still can't get the temps down to what I consider comfortable."

"Absolutely not. 40 year old trees take… 40 years to replace. It provides shade and habitat that's irreplaceable," another user said.

A third commenter wondered: "Would it be possible to have a certified arborist look at the tree to see why it's giving off more sap this year? Maybe he or she could offer a solution."

