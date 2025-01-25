Gardener shares brilliant hack to save money on soil: 'Great trick of the trade!'

"It makes me wanna get outside and start gardening."

A gardener took to TikTok to share a brilliant trick to help save money on topsoil in your raised flower beds or garden plots.

The scoop

TikToker Anna Arizona Gardner (@azzengarden) shared her helpful hint to affordably fill your garden beds. She points out that most vegetable roots are small, somewhere between 5-10 inches, so you don't need to fill your beds from top to bottom with good, expensive soil.

She points out that underneath that top layer of soil, fill your beds with cardboard, dead leaves, logs, or sticks, compressed down. She also says things like eggshells, old fruits and vegetables, and coffee grounds will work really well.

The goal, she says, is to "create layers of brown and green materials in your compost bin or directly in your garden bed."

She advises to avoid meat and dairy, as these can attract pests and slow down the composting process, as well as plants that have pests or diseases.

Bonus Tip: Ask your neighbors for theirs if you don't have any.

Instead, underneath that top layer of soil, fill your beds with cardboard, dead leaves, logs, or sticks, compressed down. She also says things like eggshells, old fruits and vegetables, and coffee grounds will work really well.

The goal, she says, is to "create layers of brown and green materials in your compost bin or directly in your garden bed."

How it's working

What you're doing here is creating good soil from scratch. You're using compostable materials underneath the topsoil you've purchased, which will generate the nutrients your plants need to grow and thrive as they break down into rich soil.

Essentially, you're creating a compost pile underneath your veggies, and doing so gets you good quality soil for your plants for far less than you'd be spending on the soil at your local hardware or garden store.

Growing your own food is also a stellar way to save money and help the environment by reducing your reliance on commercial agriculture, which in turn helps to reduce your carbon footprint.

What people are saying

Commenters on the post loved this idea.

"Earthworms are your friend here, too," one said. "They are considered invasive, but in reality they help aerate the soil and provide natural fertilizer. Sticks are good to add in the bottom."

"Great trick of the trade!" said another. "Organic layers."

"Makes me wanna get outside and start gardening," said a third.

