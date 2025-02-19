New homeowner sparks debate after sharing photos of their landscaping: 'You're going to kill your tree'

"It's clear you put in a lot of work and effort into updating the space."

Reddit can be a place to go for support, but it can also be a place full of harsh critics. One person shared the progress they had made in their backyard and stirred up quite the debate over their DIY project.

Sharing several photos of their backyard, one homeowner sparked debate and even a bit of vitriol on the landscaping subreddit.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

The OP wrote, "DIY and a bit proud," and then asked, "What should I do next with the space, or did I do anything outrageously wrong?"

The photos show several stages of progress, from bare ground to landscaping fabric and, finally, rubber mulch. The yard is small but features one large tree amongst the mulch, surrounded by a ring of stones. While this Redditor deserves to feel proud of their effort, the choices they made may not be the healthiest for their yard.

Landscape fabric is a controversial addition to your garden. In fact, many experts advocate against it.

As Piedmont Master Gardeners explained, "Non-organic landscape fabric, while it may start off appearing successful, inevitably causes problems with weed growth, soil condition, and plant health."

More often than not, landscape fabric is made of plastic and can leach harmful chemicals into your soil.

Additionally, the rubber mulch adds another layer of plastic to the OP's garden. One of the biggest issues with rubber mulch is that, due to being made from materials like old tires, it can be more flammable than wood mulch, and in a small yard close to your home, it may be a dangerous risk.

Landscaping fans on Reddit agreed that these inorganic materials have no place in the garden.

One person harshly wrote, "Yikes, rocks, rubber mulch, and weed sheet."

Another commenter had a bit more empathy, explaining: "It's clear you put in a lot of work and effort into updating the space, and it looks great. … The people on this sub have so much knowledge that it is a great idea to post your DIY ideas before you start work."

Someone else was looking out for the tree and advised giving it some breathing room: "You're going to kill your tree by covering that root flare with those rocks and that compacted soil."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.