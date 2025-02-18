  • Home Home

Expert gardener shares video dispelling common myth about gardening: 'This is a perfect example'

by Kelsey Kovner
"Gorgeous!"

Photo Credit: YouTube

Planting a native garden can feel like a daunting task with a steep learning curve. However, one gardening expert showed how simplicity can help you create an impactful garden. 

Hello Hello Plants (@hellohelloplants) shares content on YouTube, Instagram, and TikTok. They teach their followers "plant facts, gardening advice, tips and tricks, and everything garden related." 

In one YouTube short, they took viewers on a tour of a small native plant garden, showing how just a few plants can make a big impact. 

In the clip, they show a small garden plot surrounding a tree, explaining, "This is a perfect example of a native garden." The circular bed features mulch and several small shrubs. The plants, one of which has lovely purple flowers, are laid out in a repetitive pattern. While this example includes plants native to Australia, the principle can be duplicated with your local flora.

Growing native plants is a low-maintenance option and a way to be gentler on the environment. These types of plants are well adapted to your local ecosystem and typically don't need fertilizers and pesticides to thrive. They also generally need much less water than exotic plants that come from tropical environments. 

These improvements not only save time and money on yard work but also support pollinators and other fauna. Organizations such as Homegrown National Park have been advocating for more Americans to grow native plants. Its goal is to "rebuild the ecosystems that support all life and restore the vital connections between plants and animals for a healthier, thriving planet."

Watch now: Ecologist shares why she remains hopeful in the face of climate doom and gloom

While this post didn't garner a ton of attention, it is a great example of a beautiful and simple native garden. One person commented: "Gorgeous! Will definitely be getting some more natives." 

