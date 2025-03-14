Homeowner questions HVAC techs after receiving contentious heating advice: 'Feels like I'm burning money'

A Winnipeg homeowner needing to replace their old electric furnace and AC turned to local HVAC experts for advice — and when those companies provided confusing advice, they turned to Reddit.

"HVAC companies warning me about heat pumps... Any horror stories?" they wrote. "I know that heat pumps are more efficient but that our particular climate presents some difficulties with efficiency in extreme cold."

While they had been excited by the idea of a heat pump, they were worried by what they heard from the HVAC techs. "Every rep I talk to scares me away from heat pumps," they lamented. But at the same time, they were reluctant to simply replace their electric heating system.

"I know that electric heat is basically the costliest way to heat a home," they said. "Feels like I'm burning money."



Fortunately, several experts on Reddit hopped in with advice, including firsthand experience.

"We live in Winnipeg and our heat pump doesn't use the backup electric heater unless it's -25 or colder," one person shared.

Another HVAC tech echoed the pro-heat pump sentiment, even in the cold. "Heat pumps are effective (when installed correctly). There are cold climate heat pumps designed to work up to -30c," they explained. "As for the unit freezing up outside, there is a defrost cycle that runs periodically to prevent this."

And because heat pumps are vastly more effective than traditional HVAC systems in providing both heating and cooling, others emphasized the potential utility savings that OP could enjoy in upgrading to a heat pump.

"With an electric furnace as backup, you run the heat pump well past -30 and compensate as needed with the electric furnace," one explained. "Even if you somehow wreck the heat pump in 5 years, you will already have broken even on the cost of the heat pump. You will save that much on your electric bill."

Another agreed, pointing out an additional way to save. "You'll be ahead fairly quickly, especially if your primary heat is electric and you can get a grant/rebate," they said.

In Canada and the U.S., tax incentives and rebates are widely available to make these eco-friendly utility upgrades more affordable.

