On the fence about upgrading to a heat pump? This $8,000 tax rebate could make your decision a no-brainer

It could cut the average home's carbon impact by as much as 40%.

Thinking about upgrading to a heat pump but hesitant about the cost? Thanks to the Inflation Reduction Act, homeowners can now receive an $8,000 rebate to help make the switch.

The scoop

With significant savings and eco-friendly benefits, the IRA incentive might just be the push you need to embrace energy-efficient heating and cooling.

The IRA offers rebates of up to $8,000 for income-eligible households to install heat pumps — a cutting-edge system that heats and cools your home using electricity instead of gas or oil.

These incentives aim to make heat pumps more accessible to all, slashing upfront costs while promoting greener energy use. Additionally, with sites like EnergySage's Heat Pump Marketplace, homeowners are getting even more support in choosing the best system for them.



How it's working

Switching to a heat pump isn't just about saving money — it's a crucial step toward reducing household pollution.

Heat pumps provide up to three times more energy output than they consume. They're also versatile, working as both heaters in winter and air conditioners in summer, making them an attractive long-term investment for homeowners.

Unlike traditional systems powered by dirty energy, heat pumps run on electricity, which can be sourced from renewables like solar or wind. According to Rewiring America, this change could cut the average home's carbon impact by as much as 40%.

On top of that, heat pumps eliminate the indoor air pollution caused by gas-powered systems, improving air quality and reducing respiratory health risks for your family. When paired with renewable energy, the environmental impact of a heat pump is near zero, making it a win for homeowners and the planet.

What people are saying

While these incentives are extremely attractive, they may not stick around forever.

President Donald Trump has already alluded to plans to cut clean energy incentives, which means it is important to act fast and take advantage while they are still around.

"My plan will terminate the Green New Deal, which I call the Green New Scam," said Trump, per the Salt Lake Tribune. "We will rescind all unspent funds under the misnamed Inflation Reduction Act."

With these lower costs and higher rewards, upgrading to a heat pump now has never been easier — or smarter.

