Homeowner shares honest heat pump review after enduring brutal cold spell: 'We're gonna see if these things work in below-freezing temperatures'

In recent years, heat pumps have become increasingly popular as an alternative to traditional HVAC systems. However, some worry about their efficacy in extreme temperatures.

A homeowner decided to investigate the matter for himself. He posted a video exploring whether his heat pump would continue to work despite absolutely frigid temperatures.

In the video, user Homestead Bandwagon (@HomesteadBandwagon) explains that he got a mini split heat pump because of the potential long-term savings. But he heard it might break down in extremely cold temperatures, which was concerning because at the time of the video, it was 12 degrees with a wind chill that felt like negative two.

In the caption below the video, he detailed that his home is outfitted with a Mitsubishi Ductless Mini Split: "I've heard that a mini split can freeze or just quit working when temperatures get very low. Long story short … we're gonna see if these things work in below freezing temperatures."



💡Save thousands with a heat pump

A heat pump can save you thousands of dollars in heating and cooling costs — but first you have to find the right installer at the right price. Use EnergySage's free tool today to find local options, compare prices, and see how much you can save. GET QUOTES

The Cool Down may receive a commission on signups made through links on this page, but we only promote partners we vet and believe in. For more cool tips like this one, check out our solutions marketplace here.

He then goes on to show that the outside unit is working fine. The fan that powers the unit is still running despite the frigid temperatures. Inside, mounted wall units continue to provide heat to the house.

As the Department of Energy explains, "Like your refrigerator, heat pumps use electricity to transfer heat from a cool space to a warm space, making the cool space cooler and the warm space warmer."

Heat pumps are especially attractive to potential consumers because of their energy efficiency. They can heat your home in the winter and cool it in the summer all while saving you large sums of money. After all, a more energy-efficient heating and cooling system will likely mean lower monthly energy bills.

But it's not just long-term savings that heat pumps offer. The Inflation Reduction Act passed under President Biden offered generous tax credits and rebates to encourage homeowners to make the switch. EnergySage's heat pump marketplace has lots of helpful product information if you are looking into it.

That being said, if you are considering a transition to heat pumps, it would be prudent to act quickly. President Trump has consistently stated he wants to eliminate some of the subsidies included in the act, and that could affect the price of heat pumps. And while changes to the Inflation Reduction Act will require action from Congress, political headwinds do shift. So taking advantage now could be worth thousands in savings.

Commenters on the original video were very impressed with the system. One said, "Am seriously considering getting one; this freezing while in the frontroom has gotta end!" Another extolled the virtues of their own heat pump system. "I just got a Mitsubishi installed in my sunroom and [it] does a great job! If you live in a super cold climate then consider the Mitsubishi Hyper Heat model!"

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.



