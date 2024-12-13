HVAC expert debunks common myth about heat pumps — here's what people are getting wrong

"Air source heat pumps have developed a reputation for [this], but that's simply not true."

Some people avoid installing heat pumps because they've heard that they're loud. However, an HVAC expert debunks that in a quick YouTube video.

Renewable Heating Hub (@RenewableHeatingHub) demonstrates that a whisper is around 30 decibels, a "normal conversation" is about 60 decibels, and a lawnmower engine can produce sound measuring approximately 90 decibels.

The host noted that most modern heat pumps make operating noise between 40 and 60 decibels, even when running "flat out," so the noise perhaps isn't as loud as many would assume.

"Air source heat pumps have developed a reputation for being noisy, but that's simply not true because modern technology has dialed down on the volume," the host says.



While heat pumps do vary in how much noise they make, most of them aren't any louder than the HVAC sounds you're used to from a conventional air conditioner or furnace. According to Better Homes BC, most heat pumps produce noise comparable to that of a refrigerator and are quieter than a toilet flushing or living near traffic.

Renewable Heating Hub explains that noisy heat pumps are usually due to poor installation. If there's not enough space between a heat pump and a house or the installers don't use the right anti-vibration mounts to install it, a heat pump can vibrate and make more noise than usual.

As Consumer Reports detailed, heat pumps heat and cool your home in a more energy-efficient way than traditional HVAC systems. However, to minimize noise, make sure your heat pump is installed by a contractor who has experience working with the technology. The outlet also observed that you can save money and have a more comfortable house with a heat pump.

