Homeowner shares honest review after testing ultra-efficient heat pump during cold snap — here's how it performed

The only thing better than getting the shiny new thing is getting to use it as soon as you receive it. So, it was for a homeowner in British Columbia who replaced a propane forced air heater they inherited in their new home with a heat pump on the eve of a cold snap.

They shared their story to the r/heatpumps subreddit, noting that they "lucked out on timing and the tank is currently at 15%," making it ideal for a replacement.

Their luck continues with a cold-weather front coming just a day after the heat pump install concluded. They were "excited to ditch the propane tank and move all electric," as well as have the opportunity to "put the pump to the test."

The community didn't have to wait long to learn that the new heat pump passed with flying colors, with the Redditor writing, "I love it!" They contrasted the old propane system, which initially threw out cold air after being turned on, with the heat pump that immediately generated warm air in the vents. The OP observed that "boy, does the house feel warmer," and called it "very comfortable."



The OP's experience jibes with the growing evidence that concerns about heat pumps in colder weather are overblown. Updated models of heat pumps are rated minus-11 degrees Fahrenheit, which the OP noted is far colder than anything they experience. Residents in frigid climates have seen the tech meet the challenge, too.

Heat pumps are a technological wonder, able to both cool and heat homes while offering consumers impressive efficiency. Even in the coldest conditions, heat pumps can capture heat from the outdoors and bring it inside. On warm days, they function like an air conditioner tapping into electricity to transfer heat outside.

The Department of Energy projects that heat pumps can save most households in the range of $300-$1500 on energy bills annually. One thing that gives some homeowners pause is linking up with installers. Fortunately EnergySage's Heat Pump Marketplace can help homeowners find quotes and connect with installers, while providing recommendations.

Viewers on Reddit were happy for the OP.

One wrote: "Congratulations I ditched my propane forced air 2 yrs ago for a heat pump. Could not be happier."

"Ignore these duel fuel lovers here - I don't have any more fossil fuel burning in my home and am loving it," another user advised.

