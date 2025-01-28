New research reveals heat pumps are 180% more efficient than outdated systems — and you can get $10,000 from the government to upgrade

"This is a critical finding for how we achieve the mass roll-out of heat pumps."

As cold temperatures affect much of the United States, more people are looking into highly efficient heat pumps to save money on utility bills and reduce household energy waste.

According to the In-Situ Heat Pump Performance report from the U.K.'s Department for Energy Security and Net Zero, ground-source heat pumps are 324% efficient, and air-source heat pumps are 265% efficient.

These statistics back up the Energy Systems Catapult Electrification of Heat report, which determined air-source heat pumps average 281% efficiency. Meanwhile, gas boilers are only 82.5% efficient.

As The ACR Journal reported, this research reiterates the fact that heat pumps are the most efficient heating source in the world and worth the upfront investment. Even on the coldest winter days, heat pumps dramatically outperform traditional heating methods while reducing communities' reliance on grid power.



Overreliance on the grid makes families vulnerable to power disruptions when climate-fueled storms hit. Regardless of where you live, grid power often uses dirty energy, contributing to air pollution and natural resource depletion.

"Importantly, the report shows ground-source heat pumps perform well even when temperatures drop below zero, meaning reduced electricity demand and less pressure on the grid," Kensa CEO Tamsin Lishman said. "This is a critical finding for how we achieve the mass roll-out of heat pumps, with millions of homes poised to switch to electrified heating."

Kensa is a manufacturer and installer of ground-source heat pumps in the United Kingdom.

"For over 90% of American households assessed, replacing worn-out heating equipment with the right heat pump — one that matches the home's needs — will save on energy bills," the U.S. Department of Energy shared, citing research from two national laboratories.

