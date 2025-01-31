Brand new heat pumps are $10,000 cheaper thanks to these government incentives — here's how to collect before they're gone

Under the Inflation Reduction Act, you could qualify for thousands of dollars in savings for home upgrades, from heat pumps to induction stovetops to solar panels.

Ditch the old HVAC — heat pumps will save you a ton of money. Heat pumps work by transferring heat, rather than generating it, which makes them far more energy-efficient than traditional HVAC systems.

According to Environment America, "Switching to a heat pump can reduce annual heating and cooling bills anywhere from $100 to $1,300 per year with the average homeowner saving $667 per year."

Plus, the Inflation Reduction Act will cover up to $10,000 of the installation cost. The Air Source Heat Pumps tax credit covers up to $2,000, and the Home Efficiency Rebates program will cover up to $8,000. They're practically paying you to save money.



The Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 dedicated billions of dollars to advancing green technology, reducing carbon pollution, and bringing eco-friendly home upgrades to homeowners across the country. The act's rebates and tax credits apply to a ton of sustainable home upgrades, like weatherizing your home.

If you're interested in making the switch, EnergySage is a great place to start. Their heat pump marketplace can help determine if a heat pump is right for your home, connect you with local installers, and compare quotes.

Unfortunately, these incentives might not be around much longer. President Trump has plans to do away with the IRA, repeatedly saying he "will rescind all unspent funds under the misnamed Inflation Reduction Act."

Customers were grateful for EnergySage's invaluable resources.

"I couldn't be more satisfied with their service," one user wrote in the reviews. "The agency is incredibly knowledgeable and provided guidance throughout the entire process, from obtaining quotations to finalizing the deal."

"What truly sets Energy Sage apart is their dedication to finding the right solution for each customer," another reviewer said. "With their assistance, we were able to compare different installers, understand the pricing structures, and evaluate the options that best suited our needs. Ultimately, we found a fantastic installer who delivered high-quality service at a price we could afford."

