Millions of Americans can get $10,000 in government incentives for a brand-new heat pump — cash in before this deal disappears

The Home Electrification and Appliances Rebate (HEAR) Program offers serious savings for low and middle-income households switching to electric appliances, according to Energy Star.

This federal program, part of the Inflation Reduction Act, could save eligible homeowners up to $10,000 on a new heat pump system.

The scoop

The HEAR Program provides an $8,000 point-of-sale discount on Energy Star-certified heat pumps for households earning less than 150% of their area's median income. Combined with the additional 30% tax credit (up to $2,000) for the project cost, the total incentives can reach $10,000.

For families earning less than 80% of their area's median income, the $8,000 rebate can cover 100% of costs (up to the maximum rebate amount). Households between 80-150% of the area median can cover up to 50% through the point-of-sale discount.



How it's helping

This program puts money back in your pocket immediately. Instead of waiting for tax season for the full benefit, the main discount applies right when you buy.

The program's future, however, remains uncertain, as President Trump has stated he intends to eliminate these types of subsidies. While major changes to the program would require an act of Congress, taking advantage of these incentives sooner rather than later could save you thousands of dollars.

Heat pumps outperform traditional HVAC systems by providing both heating and cooling from one unit while using far less energy. They maintain comfort in extreme temperatures better than conventional systems and qualify for these substantial incentives.

Over their lifetime, heat pumps typically save homeowners thousands in energy costs.

Beyond saving you money, switching to an electric heat pump reduces your home's carbon impact. Heat pumps work much harder per unit of electricity than traditional systems, delivering three to four times more heating or cooling than the electricity they use.

Ready to explore your options? Check out EnergySage's Heat Pump Marketplace to compare prices and find installers in your area. You can see which rebates apply to your situation and get personalized estimates.

With these generous but potentially limited-time incentives, there's never been a better time to upgrade your home with a heat pump.

