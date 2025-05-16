Homeowner met with warnings after sharing photo of dangerous landscaping mistake: 'It shocks me that ... it's not banned'

"This was installed by a professional that I hired to do it."

While many homeowners yearn to grow the lawn of their dreams, living in a certain climate may make that difficult. To combat that difficulty, some may turn to artificial lawns for a low-maintenance green lawn. However, that can come with a couple of major downsides.

One Redditor found that out firsthand after they had an artificial lawn installed at their home. After assessing what they call an "absolutely horrible" installation, they took to r/landscaping to get a second opinion.

In the post, the homeowner shared a handful of pictures that showcased their newly installed artificial lawn, which had visible defects. Not only were many of the seams showing, but a few patches were completely different shades of green as well.

"This was installed by a professional that I hired to do it," the original poster wrote. "I just got home to this and he said he was done with the project."

Due to the apparent subpar job of the installer, the homeowner questioned whether or not they should pay the remaining balance of their bill.

Although installing an artificial lawn may be tempting for some homeowners who are looking for a hands-off approach to landscaping, the practice doesn't come without its own potential headaches. These headaches include high initial costs, the potential for contributing to the urban heat island effect, and the non-biodegradable materials of the lawn, which can contribute to landfill waste.

Additionally, artificial turf materials often contain harmful chemicals like lead and other heavy metals, which can pose health risks. They're also often made of plastics, including per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), also known as forever chemicals. PFAS are linked to a myriad of health issues, such as fertility complications and cancer.

As an affordable alternative to artificial lawns, installing a native lawn can be as beneficial to your home as it is rewarding to you. Native lawns are a low-maintenance project that can see reduced water and pesticide usage, saving you time and money. They can also improve air quality, increase biodiversity, and support local wildlife like pollinators, which help protect our food supply.

Natural lawns, rain gardens, and xeriscaping are just a few more low-maintenance and wallet-friendly alternatives to artificial lawns that benefit both you and the environment.

Down in the comments section, the majority of users were in disbelief over what they considered to be a deeply flawed landscaping project.

"It shocks me that … it's not banned," added one user.

Another Redditor pointed out that the lion's share of the blame should be equally placed on the landscaper and the manufacturer of the artificial lawn. "This is very poorly installed. It also looks like a poorly made product," the commenter quipped. "I'm not a fan of artificial but some clients insist. There are products that look ridiculously realistic. This isn't one of them."

Meanwhile, a third commenter couldn't help but think about the major downside to the project. "I don't understand this at all," they wrote. "Let's install fake plastic grass that's going to break down into millions of micro particles in the future."

