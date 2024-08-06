This simple bag will earn you money for recycling — and reduce landfill waste and pollution

It doesn't matter what kind of fabric, and it doesn't matter how old it is.

How much old clothing and unused bedding do you have at the back of your closet? If you haven't heard of Trashie, now's the time to read up so you can get in on this rewarding recycling scheme. You can clear out your closet and then go on a shopping spree — and all you need is one of these Take Back Bags.

What is a Trashie Take Back Bag?

The bag itself is a simple item: a brightly colored bag made of 50% recycled plastic that costs $20. It's what you do with it that counts.

A Trashie bag can hold about 15 pounds of textiles — that's clothing, sneakers, towels, sheets, and anything else made of fabric. It doesn't matter what kind of fabric, and it doesn't matter how old it is. Just fill up the bag with anything you don't need any more.

Once your Take Back Bag is full, you can register it by scanning the QR code on the back. That will allow you to print a free shipping label. Mail your bag from any USPS location, and you're ready to get your reward.



For each bag you send to Trashie, you'll get $30 of TrashieCash that you can spend on the website. There, you'll find rewards such as Regal and AMC theater gift cards, meals from HelloFresh, clothing and shoes from a variety of brands, and even supplies from Petco.

Why is Trashie important?

Whatever you send to Trashie gets expertly sorted to determine its condition and put into one of over 250 categories. Over 90% gets recycled; 70% of items can be reused as is, and another 20% are broken down for use in products including pet bedding, carpet padding, and industrial insulation.

That's a big deal, because most of the time, 85% of all textiles go to a landfill, where they take up space and slowly decompose. Reusing 90% of items is a complete reversal. According to Trashie, every bag prevents 150 pounds of carbon dioxide pollution.

Plus, you can open up space in your home and save money on doing things you love.

