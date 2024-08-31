Homeowner shares incredible video of visitors grazing in native lawn: 'It's like living near a zoo'

A heartwarming video of a mother bear and her cub is making waves on Reddit, showcasing the unexpected perks of eco-friendly landscaping.

The Northern Vermont-based Redditor shared the adorable moment in the r/NoLawns community, captioning it, "Momma bear and her cub munchin' on my clover lawn as they pass through."

The footage shows the bear duo happily chewing away, turning the homeowner's yard into an impromptu buffet.

But this bear feast is more than just a cute animal moment. It highlights a growing trend that's good for your wallet and the planet: ditching traditional grass lawns for native plantings like clover.

Swapping out your conventional lawn for native plants isn't just about creating a wildlife-friendly space. It's a smart move that can save you serious cash and time.

Native lawns require less water, mowing, and overall maintenance, which means lower water bills and more free weekends. Plus, these natural landscapes create healthier ecosystems for pollinators, which play a crucial role in protecting our food supply.

The options for eco-friendly lawn replacements are diverse and exciting. Clover, as seen in the bear video, is just one possibility.

Other choices include buffalo grass, which thrives in dry conditions, or xeriscaping with drought-resistant plants. Even replacing just a portion of your lawn can lead to significant benefits.

The Redditor's follow-up comment paints a picture of the vibrant ecosystem their yard supports: "The wildlife we get passing through our property is pretty amazing, it's like living near a zoo." They describe visits from snapping turtles, geese, ducks, and even birds of prey.

The post sparked enthusiasm in the comments section.

One user exclaimed, "It's so beautiful."

Another chuckled, "Wow mama bear was going to TOWN on that clover lol."

A third commenter was inspired to make a change: "This is beautiful! I have only 1/3 acre but I want to switch from lawn to native."

By embracing native plantings, homeowners can create a win-win situation: a yard that's both a money-saver and a haven for local wildlife. Who knows? You might even end up with some cute visitors of your own.

