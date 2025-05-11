Proud homeowner sparks envy after posting photos of his yard transformation: 'This is a masterpiece'

A homeowner has sparked envy online after posting a photo of their backyard transformation on the r/NoLawns subreddit, including a central feature that attracts a wide range of wildlife.

"I dug this pond out of my front yard," wrote the homeowner above a photo of the elaborate pond that measures roughly 80 feet by 15 feet and has been made to look natural by surrounding the area with large rocks and logs.

Photo Credit: Reddit

In addition to the rocks and logs, the homeowner planted an array of native plants, including blue salvia. The pond attracts lots of different wildlife, such as frogs, turkeys, and opossums. The OP explained that several of the plants surrounding the pond, including bee balm, milkweed, and hummingbird mint, were planted to support pollinators.

Transforming your lawn into a haven of native plants can have a surprising number of benefits, from reduced maintenance and costs to contributing to the local ecosystem by supporting native wildlife.

Native plants are much easier to maintain because they are adapted to local weather conditions and soil, which means they don't require a ton of water like traditional lawns. Additionally, there is no need to add fertilizers or pesticides to the soil. This keeps costs low and eliminates the need for using chemicals that can cause widespread harm to the environment.

Whether it's rewilding a yard or upgrading a traditional lawn to a natural one that uses plants such as clover and buffalo grass, there are a variety of ways people can reap these rewards. Xeriscaping has also gained popularity, especially in areas where water is scarce. This popular landscaping technique combines drought-tolerant native plants with mulch or rocks to reduce the need for irrigation, which conserves water.

Redditors were really impressed with this homeowner's front yard transformation.

"Dude, this isn't no lawn. This is a masterpiece! It's beautiful!" wrote one commenter.

"Looks so peaceful," added another.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.