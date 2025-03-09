Scientists make stunning discovery about microplastics and human health: 'Potential protective effects'

"The search for natural compounds to counteract these harmful effects is ongoing."

Did someone say flower power? It turns out that fruits and flowers could be powerful new allies as we deal with the mounting consequences of exposure to microplastics.

The Guardian summarized a new study that found anthocyanins, a type of antioxidant widely found in nuts, fruits, flowers, and vegetables, can counteract some of the dangerous effects that microplastic exposure can have on the reproductive system.

Through a review of previous literature on these pigments, which give color to fruits and flowers, the research team found that they are likely protective against microplastic-induced health effects such as reduction in testosterone and estrogen, decreased sperm count, and ovarian damage.

"The search for natural compounds to counteract these harmful effects is ongoing, with anthocyanins emerging as a promising candidate," the study's authors stated, per The Guardian. "[Anthocyanins] have demonstrated potential protective effects against reproductive toxicity induced by microplastics."

While research is ongoing, microplastics have been found throughout the human body and linked to various health issues. For instance, one study found significant levels of these tiny plastic particles in the penises of four out of five men undergoing erectile dysfunction–related surgery. Another study found microplastics in all 23 semen samples examined, raising concerns about their effectiveness in reproduction.

Additional studies have also tied microplastic exposure to other health problems such as cancer, dementia, and impaired blood flow in the brain.

The good news is that scientists are figuring out new ways to solve our microplastic problem. For instance, one group of researchers found a way to remove microplastics from farm soil using a type of processed farm waste.

As for the new study on anthocyanins, scientists say it could be used to develop new treatments to fight the negative reproductive effects of microplastics.

"This review provides novel insights into how natural compounds can be leveraged to lessen the impact of environmental contaminants on human health, especially concerning reproductive health," they said.

