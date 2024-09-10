Homeowner concerned about negative side effects of neighbor's artificial lawn: 'I'm seeking info now for a discussion'

A simple switch to a clover lawn would have been a better option for the homeowner than artificial grass, which is expensive and made of petroleum-based plastic.

This homeowner's expensive solution may not even solve their problem.

A Redditor is concerned for their neighbor after their sudden switch to artificial turf.

They wrote to r/NoLawns, explaining their "neighbor has put down artificial turf, claiming that when he has watered the lawn, the water winds up in his crawl space. That may be true … but are there good alternatives, then, to grass? I'm seeking info now for a discussion - over long-term and gently with him - about plants he can put down instead of plastic that grow with little to no water."

Even if water is finding its way into the crawl space, an artificial lawn will do nothing to stop the rain. Considering the Redditor's location — Olympia, Washington — receives a great deal of rain, this homeowner's problems probably aren't over. With no plants to absorb the excess water, it may be even worse.

Native plant lawns are designed to be low-maintenance — they thrive in their native locations. So this homeowner isn't necessarily looking for no-water plants — rather, plants that don't need manual watering to stay healthy. For their specific zone, they'll need plants that thrive in consistently damp, shady, and cold conditions.

Native plant lawns boast other benefits, like promoting biodiversity, reducing pollution, and supporting essential pollinators. They'll also save you a ton of time and money — according to The Plant Native, "[monoculture] lawns can take 2,400% more time than a native garden."

Join our newsletter Useful news, easy hacks, and the latest cool clean tech — straight to your inbox every week!

A simple switch to a clover lawn would have been a better option for the homeowner than artificial grass, which is expensive and made of petroleum-based plastic.

Not in love with your lawn? Let native plants do the work for you. Explore our guide to switching to a natural lawn.

Commenters shared their own advice for the neighbor.

"No mow clover," one user suggested.

"If water is going into his crawl space when watering grass then it's likely doing that when raining as well," another user mentioned. "Native water loving plants … will help but ultimately he probably needs to do something about the grade of his yard or have better drainage."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.