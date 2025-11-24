Shopper thrilled after making valuable discovery in thrift store grab bag: 'Nice score'

"Looks like it has never been used."

A Reddit user stumbled upon a valuable find, buried in a bag of old tools.

In a post shared to the r/SnapOn_Tools subreddit, the secondhand shopper revealed they'd found what appeared to be a rare Snap-on screwdriver inside a thrifted tool bundle.

"Found at a thrift store in a bag of screwdrivers," they wrote, alongside a photo of the tool engraved with "1920-1970" and "50th" — marking a limited-edition anniversary piece from the high-end tool brand. A similar piece was selling on eBay at the time of writing for about $60.

Photo Credit: Reddit

The discovery had tool fans buzzing, not just because of its potential collector's value, but because it's a perfect example of how secondhand shopping can often lead to fantastic finds.

From vintage furniture to rare jewelry, thrift stores have been the scene of some jaw-dropping finds — such as the $1,000 mid-century dresser a shopper scored for just $50 or a vintage designer coat found for less than the price of a latte.

Beyond the thrill of the hunt, shopping in thrift stores or rescuing items from the curb also helps shoppers stretch their budgets on everyday things. Not only can you stock up on furniture, kitchen tools, clothing, and suchlike, but you'll pay a fraction of the cost you would have to fork over at a regular store.

Plus, it also keeps perfectly good items out of landfills. Each reused item reduces demand for new production — and that, in turn, cuts down on pollution and waste. Less manufacturing pollution and fewer items ending up in the landfill means cleaner air, soil, and water for our communities.

So, next time you're sifting through a dusty thrift-store bin or a mystery box of hand-me-downs, just remember there could be more than bargains hiding inside — there could also be treasure. In fact, lots of people even find items they can resell for a profit. What's better than making some extra cash while also saving something valuable from going to a landfill?

One commenter wrote: "That's $100 at any pawnshop. No lowballers they know what they got."

"Nice score. Looks like it has never been used," another Reddit user said.

A third added simply: "Unbelievably hard find."

