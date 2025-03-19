Woman discovers jaw-dropping surprise in $15 thrift store ring: 'What are the odds?'

It pays to dig through the jewelry jar — you may strike gold.

When someone plucked this antique ring out of a jar of mismatched jewelry at her local thrift shop, she knew she'd found something special. The woman purchased it for 15 Canadian dollars ($10.44) and held onto it for seven years before gifting it to her best friend's daughter to commemorate the daughter's engagement.

A tiny inscription on the inside of the ring reads "Tradition" and shows that it is 14-karat gold. In the setting, 14 diamonds glimmer around three large rubies. The recipient of the ring had not had it appraised, but estate rings can fetch thousands of dollars.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Regardless of its value, the original poster loved the ring too much to sell it. She wrote: "I intend to keep it forever. … What are the odds the stones are real, they look like diamonds and [rubies] to me?"

Just like the inscription implies, antique rings can create a special tradition. Quality rings will last hundreds of years and can be passed down through generations. Purchasing estate jewelry gives new life to old pieces; and like this Redditor planned to do, taking old jewelry to be professionally cleaned is inexpensive or even free and makes it look as good as new.

Especially when it comes to engagement rings, these items can come with hefty price tags. Paying thousands for a new diamond ring might feel impossible for some couples. Thrifting second-hand rings not only saves you money but also prevents patinated and other imperfect jewelry from ending up in a landfill.

Research shows that the diamond mining industry has a massive carbon footprint. This is paired with adverse effects on local water and air quality, which endangers wildlife and harms communities. Additionally, despite efforts to reduce the trade of "conflict diamonds," many workers in diamond mines are subjected to dangerous conditions that violate human rights.

Fortunately, there are many alternative ways to ethically purchase this symbol of ever-lasting love. Thrifting is a great option, but it's not the only one. You can choose sustainable brands that recycle metals, reducing waste and reliance on mining. Check out your local estate jeweler for styles that vary from antique to contemporary, or select a conflict-free gem.

This Redditor will never forget the humble beginnings of her new family heirloom, and the community approved.

"Such a special gift!" one wrote.

"Your find looks great!" another said.

"A thoughtful gift," someone else added.

