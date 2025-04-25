Report reveals staggering scale of silent crisis affecting millions: 'Families even more vulnerable'

"Air pollution is causing kids to have asthma attacks, making people who work outdoors sick."

Nearly half of Americans are now breathing unsafe air — and the numbers are only getting worse.

A new "State of the Air" report from the American Lung Association reveals that more than 156 million people in the U.S. are living in areas with unhealthy levels of smog and soot — up 16% from last year and the highest in the decade. This marks a troubling step backward in the fight for clean air, especially as extreme heat and wildfires, both intensified by the planet's overheating, continue to fan the flames.

What's happening?

The report analyzed data from 2021 to 2023 and found nearly 43 million exposed to failing grades in all three major air quality categories: year-round soot (fine particulate matter or PM2.5), short-term spikes in soot, and ozone (also known as smog).

These pollutants are linked to serious health problems — from asthma and heart attacks to preterm births and impaired brain function. PM2.5 — often produced by wildfires, diesel engines, and power plants — can even cause lung cancer. And smog? Experts liken it to a sunburn on your lungs.

The 2023 wildfire season, especially smoke from Canada that blanketed U.S. cities, played a huge role in this surge. Combined with heat waves, it pushed air quality in many areas to dangerous new lows.

Why is this concerning?

Breathing polluted air doesn't just affect your lungs — it impacts nearly every organ in your body.

"Air pollution is causing kids to have asthma attacks, making people who work outdoors sick, and leading to low birth weight in babies," Harold Wimmer, the president and CEO of the American Lung Association, told the Guardian.

What's worse: the areas hardest hit often lack adequate air monitoring altogether. More than 70 million Americans live in places where no official data is collected — a dangerous blind spot where families are left alarmingly unaware. And this gap might be exacerbated with the current administration's shifting priorities.

"Efforts to slash staff, funding and programs at the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) are leaving families even more vulnerable to harmful air pollution," Wimmer explained.

What's being done about it?

The good news: change is possible — and already happening in ways that will help, even if much more is needed.

Some cities are investing in clean public transit and electrifying school bus fleets. Others are passing laws that phase out dirty diesel trucks and gas-powered appliances. Federal programs like the Inflation Reduction Act are helping families upgrade to cleaner, more efficient home systems.

On an individual level, you can check your local air quality index before heading outside by searching "AQI" with your town or zip code, wear a mask on high-pollution days, and consider switching to an induction stove or using air purifiers at home.

Clean air isn't just a dream — it's a choice. And the more we push for stronger protections and smarter habits, the closer we'll get to making it a reality.

