Passerby thrilled after finding quality item sitting out for free on curb: 'You scored'

A simple yet elegant curbside discovery is captivating Reddit users after one poster shared photos of a dark wooden nightstand rescued from the street.

The post, titled "Picked this up [on] the curb today," appeared in the r/curbfind subreddit, a community devoted to sharing abandoned furniture and other treasures found sitting on curbs.

"It wasn't even garbage day!" the poster captioned the four photos of a curved, wooden nightstand that looked more like a vintage showroom piece than someone's trash.

Commenters quickly identified the dresser as a midcentury gem.

"This piece looks to be Hollywood Regency, which slightly predates MCM. Probably from the 40s," one user explained, noting that the reddish-brown stain resembled Brazilian mahogany, a finish that wasn't common in furniture from later time periods.

"Gorgeous piece. I'm jealous!" they added.

Curbside furniture rescues like this have gained popularity as people seek affordable, eco-friendly ways to furnish their homes. After all, for many, it's difficult to see a beautiful piece on the side of the road and reckon with the fact that that piece may end up rotting in the trash.

Curb finds are like thrifting turned up a notch, as they bring the same thrill of discovery as secondhand shopping, but with an unbeatable price tag: free.

According to the Environmental Protection Agency, Americans discard more than 12 million tons of furniture annually, with much of it ending up in landfills. Repurposing old wood pieces keeps heavy items out of landfills and reduces demand for new furniture, which is often made with resource-intensive materials.

Reddit users celebrated the discovery with enthusiasm because the piece appeared to be both valuable and beautiful.

"Something like this would cost at least a grand new today, and probably more. … This kind of furniture, if well cared for, can last multiple lifetimes," one commenter admired.

"You scored… nice find," another commenter wrote.

When people drive, sometimes they hit the curb, and other times (like in the case of this lucky find), they hit the jackpot.

