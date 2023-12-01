Shopper stunned after researching unlabeled coat purchased at thrift store: ‘I realized what I’d probably bought’

The label had been cut out.

Finding something unique in a thrift store is such a gratifying experience, knowing you’ve picked up a fashionable item at a low cost while having minimal environmental impact.

Every so often, you’ll find something incredible, too.

One thrifter took to Reddit to brag about their latest find, a trench coat that they grabbed for £5 — just over $6 — at a Cancer Research charity shop.

Photo Credit: u/SauterelleArgent / Reddit

They were drawn in by the design, including the pin-tuck pleating and the print, but it was only later that they realized just how big of a bargain they bagged.

“The label had been cut out so it’s only when I got it home and looked at the words on the newsprint I realized what I’d probably bought!” they captioned the post.

Indeed, judging by the words subtly included in the pattern, it seems they found a John Galliano piece.

A commenter linked to another Galliano trench coat online with different colors but a similar print. And, after doing some digging online, the original poster found a Galliano parka with what they judged an identical print, further suggesting the find could be the real deal.

If it is, they certainly saved a lot of money, with the similar-cut trench coat being listed for a price of $2,021.

“Good eye!” said one commenter on Reddit. “İt’s from his already vintage collection.”

“I love it! Nice find,” added another, with one user saying, “It’s astonishing.”

Shopping in thrift stores limits the demand for fast fashion, a term used for clothes mass-produced by major retailers at low cost and high volume.

The Geneva Environment Network, citing data from the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), says the fashion industry is responsible for 8-10% of human-caused carbon pollution, more than all international flights and maritime shipping combined.

In addition to being a water-intensive industry and a key driver of industrial wastewater production, around 60% of all materials in fashion are made from plastic, which is made using dirty energy sources that harm the environment through every phase of its lifecycle.

Meanwhile, the UNEP says the equivalent of one garbage truck full of clothes is burned or dumped every second, per Geneva Environment Network. If these find their way to landfill, they will contribute to the production of methane, one of the most potent planet-heating gases.

Thrifting, though, sees customers buying pre-loved clothes, putting less pressure on the fashion industry to produce more items that have a number of negative environmental consequences.

So, while you won’t always score designer digs like the OP did, or this Redditor who found a $3,500 designer jacket, and this savvy shopper who snagged a designer leather jacket, you will always be helping the environment and your wallet.

