Homeowner shares candid thoughts after testing next-gen induction stove during kitchen remodel: 'I didn't really understand till I got one'

During a chaotic kitchen remodel, one homeowner found an unexpected hero in a sleek black square: a portable induction burner.

Clifford Colby, writing for CNET, shared how he kept his family fed when their gas range went offline — by plugging in a Duxtop induction cooktop on a garage workbench.

"I didn't really understand till I got one," he wrote. "But by the end of the remodel, I was making Baja fish tacos from scratch and homemade Bolognese sauce."

That little burner didn't just get him through the construction — it changed how he cooked. Induction cooktops use magnetic energy to heat only the pan, not the burner itself, making them faster and safer than gas.

Colby pointed out how the surface stays cool to the touch and automatically pauses when a pot is lifted. It wasn't long before he was bragging to his family mid-meal prep: "Look! The cooktop stays cool!"

It's a real-world example of how switching to induction can be simpler than it sounds. If you're a renter or can't afford a major renovation, plug-in induction burners are a solid option — many start at just $50. They are portable, compact, and surprisingly powerful.

There's also real money on the table for folks ready to upgrade their main range. Thanks to the Inflation Reduction Act, many households can get up to $840 off the cost of an induction stove — though it's worth acting sooner rather than later.

President Donald Trump has openly stated he wants to eliminate these subsidies, and major changes to the IRA would only require an act of Congress.

Interest in induction cooking has spiked in recent years as more people look to move away from gas stoves, which have been linked to poor indoor air quality. Induction cooktops not only cook faster and more precisely — they're also cheaper to operate in the long run.

By making small switches — like trading gas for electric — you are helping build a cleaner, safer future for your home and your community. As Colby put it, "I actually love it so much, when it comes time to swap out our gas range, I'm going to get an induction cooktop."

