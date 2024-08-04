It just got a lot cheaper to buy hyperefficient stoves — here's the secret tip

If you don't want to spend hundreds or thousands on an induction stove, don't worry — there are more affordable options that offer the same benefits.

Gas stoves have been a staple in many American homes since the early 20th century, but they may soon be a relic of the past thanks to the hottest new kitchen appliance: the induction cooktop.

Some people have been hesitant to invest in induction stoves because of the up-front cost, but luckily, the government has stepped in to help you save thousands on this amazing kitchen tool.

What rebates can you get for an induction stove?

Through the Inflation Reduction Act, the U.S. government is offering homeowners up to $14,000 in rebates for home energy upgrades, including up to $840 for qualifying induction stoves or cooktops. That's easily enough for a single-burner or even a four-burner version, depending on the brand and features you want.

According to Carbon Switch, an all-in-one induction stove that includes an oven can cost between $1,100 and $4,400. However, the IRA rebate can shave a good chunk off that price.

The Department of Energy said that residents of New York are now eligible to get cash back when they purchase an induction stove, and eight other states have had their applications approved as of July 30. Rewiring America believes that only a handful of states will roll out their rebate programs this year, and most other states will launch theirs by 2025.

If you want more information on the tax incentives and rebates you're eligible for, just plug your information into Rewiring America's free incentive calculator and find out instantly.

Why should you buy an induction stove?

Aside from being more energy-efficient than both gas and electric stoves, induction stoves are the clear winner for appearance, cooking speeds, and safety, especially if you have little ones in the house. Plus, cleanup is a breeze compared to stoves with raised burners, and you're not breathing in toxic gases like methane from cooking with a gas stove.

Cooking with an induction stove improves your health, helps your wallet, and benefits the planet by reducing heat-trapping pollution — and we think that's something to get excited about.

As several of The Cool Down's members have attested, you really can't go wrong with an induction stove.

"In addition to better indoor air quality, our induction stovetop doesn't pose a burn risk like other cooktops. We don't have to worry about kitchen towels, clothing, or ourselves getting burned. This is especially great for families with young and curious kiddos wanting to help out in the kitchen," one of our readers said.

"The cherry on top is our induction stove's AMAZING cook times. We can boil water in under a minute!" they added.

Are cheaper induction cooktops available?

If you don't want to spend hundreds or thousands on an induction stove, don't worry — there are more affordable options that offer the same benefits. For instance, you can find great bargains on portable induction cooktops from brands like Duxtop at Walmart for just $83. Not a bad deal when you consider all the energy- and money-saving benefits that you'll enjoy.

Or, if you want to avoid the dangers of gas stoves but aren't ready to buy an induction stove, Elephant Energy will loan you one so you can try out the technology commitment-free.

