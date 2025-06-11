Cardiologist breaks down the hidden risks linked to popular home appliances: 'Children are particularly vulnerable'

"One of the biggest concerns I have … is the stoves are dangerous even when they're off."

Burning natural gas is a known cause of pollution, both to Earth and to our bodies.

In an Instagram video, cardiologist Dr. Mark Vossler explains his genuine worries about using natural gas stoves in the home.

The video was posted by Hot & Toxic (@hot.and.toxic), a page dedicated to warning the public about the serious health and environmental repercussions that accompany natural gas.

"One of the biggest concerns I have about using gas in the home is the stoves are dangerous even when they're off," Dr. Vossler says in the post. "They contribute to several really common illnesses — asthma, heart attacks, [and] strokes."

Gas stoves can be found in 38% of people's homes in the U.S., according to Statista, and release all sorts of harmful chemicals, including methane, benzene, and nitrogen dioxide.

"Children are particularly vulnerable," Dr. Vossler continues. "Because they're smaller, the damage done by a particular concentration of a toxin is higher."

A study published in the International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health states: "We found that 12.7% (95% CI = 6.3–19.3%) of current childhood asthma in the US is attributable to gas stove use. The proportion of childhood asthma that could be theoretically prevented if gas stove use was not present varied by state (Illinois = 21.1%; California = 20.1%; New York = 18.8%; Massachusetts = 15.4%; Pennsylvania = 13.5%)."

While transitioning from gas stoves can be daunting, especially for renters or those on a tight budget, induction cooktops are an easy, affordable solution. Plus, plug-in options are available, so you don't necessarily need a big renovation to start protecting your family's health with an induction stove.

What makes this switch even more appealing — besides the fact that you will reduce toxic emissions into the environment and your lungs — is that the current Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) offers tax incentives on renewable energy purchases, including induction stoves. Some stoves start at only $50, and online testers have helped show interested buyers the perks of these purchases.

While the Trump Administration has mentioned cutting IRA credits for clean energy purchases, this would ultimately take an act of Congress. Still, the time is now to take your cooking and your health into your own hands. You can calculate potential IRA savings on products like induction stoves with Rewiring America for free.

