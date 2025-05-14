Ultra-modern stoves are revolutionizing home cooking across America: 'It feels like the future'

They use electromagnetic energy to heat compatible pots and pans directly.

An induction stove is one of the most powerful upgrades your kitchen can get, offering increased safety, efficiency, and cleaner air for your home.

Traditional gas stoves burn dirty fuels, which add to both global pollution and compromise the air quality inside your home. They can emit dangerous chemicals like benzene and nitrogen dioxide, even when they're not actively in use.

An electric coil stove is one alternative, but it's less efficient than induction models and a potential burn hazard since its cooking surface retains heat long after you've finished cooking.

Induction models solve all these problems and offer numerous additional benefits.

They use electromagnetic energy to heat compatible pots and pans directly, leaving the easy-to-clean glass cooktop mostly cool to the touch, aside from the cookware's residual heat.

This technology gives you more precise temperature control when cooking and even lets you boil water in just two to three minutes.

Since induction cooktops create heat directly in your cookware, they offer 85% efficiency compared to just 70% for electric coil stovetops. This also helps keep your kitchen cooler in the summer, which can reduce your air conditioning bills.

Because these appliances are electric, they reduce reliance on natural gas and can run on energy produced through more sustainable sources, like solar and wind.

Copper's Charlie induction stove is one of the more unique choices on the market right now, helping you make the most of your cooking time while storing energy in its onboard battery for when you need it, even during a power outage.

"Induction stoves need a lot of power, for short periods of time," the company said.

Charlie's built-in battery can charge while renewable energy is available and deliver the power when it's time to cook. If the power goes out, you can still make up to five meals using just the backup battery.

New induction stoves cost a bit more than traditional models, but customers can apply for up to 30% in federal tax credits, and there may be other regional incentives as well. Given the uncertain future of green initiatives, however, now may be the best time to make the switch.

If you're on a tight budget, don't worry, there are still affordable plug-in countertop induction models that cost as little as $50.

Induction stoves are the perfect complement to other sustainable home technologies like heat pumps and solar panels, each of which helps reduce your carbon footprint, increase your home's energy efficiency, and save you money in the long run.

Customer testimonials for the Copper Charlie induction stove reflect the essential benefits of the product, with Ilana C. saying, "It feels like the future. Powerful, easy to clean, and safe enough to cook with my kid."

