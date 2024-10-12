These ingenious kitchen appliances will save you tons of money while also leading to healthier cooking: 'It's only made my life easier'

All you have to do is answer seven questions, and you can find out what level of incentive you stand to receive.

A lot of people want to install induction cooktops, but their budgets might hold them back. Now, companies like Duxtop are making portable induction burners that you can take wherever you need them.

Chefs and home cooks alike love these stoves. "It's only made my life easier in the long run," TikTok chef Jonathan Kung (@jonkung) shared in one video, explaining how he also experienced energy savings.

A portable burner is like a major home upgrade in a tiny space. You won't have to worry about toxic fumes from gas stoves filling your dwelling, and you can take a portable burner just about anywhere — to work, or even camping with power from your car. Basically, it expands your cooking possibilities.

🗣️ When you're buying a kitchen appliance, which of these factors is most important to you?

🗳️ Click your choice to see results and speak your mind

Those aren't the only benefits of leveling up to portable induction burners, though. When you get one, you don't have to replace your whole stove or remodel your kitchen to get the latest technology. Instead, just plug your induction burner in, and you're ready to go. If you like to cook with multiple burners at once, you can always have more than one on hand.

They're also more affordable than full-sized models, and you'll breathe better whenever you cook at home. A portable induction burner could be coupled with moving your home off the grid and is safer for kids.

Want more info about their health benefits? According to Scientific American, gas stoves are dangerous because they release chemicals that can irritate human breathing pathways, like your throat or your lungs. If you already have lung issues, they can make everything worse.

Join our newsletter Useful news, easy hacks, and the latest cool clean tech — straight to your inbox every week!

They might even do more than hurt your lungs, too. Yale University reports that some stoves also release benzene, a known carcinogen, into the air.

Beyond the portable Duxtop options that run for around $83, you can even fully commit and choose induction for your next range or fully installed in-counter cooktop. Tax incentives through Rewiring America — all thanks to the Inflation Reduction Act — can get up to $840 back, plus up to $500 if converting from natural gas or propane. To get started, you just have to answer a few simple questions, and you can find out what types of incentives you qualify for.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.