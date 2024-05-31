Gardener issues warning against using bamboo in landscaping: 'Your neighbor would hate you forever'

"Only plant bamboo if you never want to see the rest of your garden again."

A gardener asking for advice on planting bamboo may as well have just jumped out and screamed the word "boo," considering how horrified others were by the idea of them planting it.

"Going to remove this tree soon and wanted to know if you guys think this would be a good location for bamboo and what specific bamboo tree?" the advice-seeker wrote above a reference photo on their post to r/Gardening.

Photo Credit: Reddit

"Also we're contemplating if we wanna plant bamboo there or a cherry blossom," they added.

"Only plant bamboo if you never want to see the rest of your garden again…" the first user to respond wrote.

What they are speaking about is an experience that is sadly all too common. Bamboo — while great for toilet paper, diapers, and even affordable housing — is decidedly not a great landscaping choice.

"Never plant bamboo. It's an invasive species in a lot of areas," one commenter warned, and they are correct.

Bamboo is a prolific invasive species that many homeowners have found themselves battling. Invasive species overtake and push out native plants and animals, sometimes causing irreparable harm to ecosystems. They also take over very quickly, so the best way to stop their reign of terror is to not plant them in the first place.

Doing your research and opting for native plants that are adapted to the environment will do your sanity, your yard, and the environment a world of good. Not only do they not harm the environment, but they also require less water and provide protection and food for vital pollinators, which our food supply depends on.

So, as far as the original poster and their question of whether to plant bamboo are concerned, the consensus was clear.

"Go for a cherry blossom," suggested one.

"It could be okay if you choose a non-spreading variety or put down deep-enough root barriers," said another. "If you put in a spreading bamboo without them it would be really bad and your neighbour would hate you forever."

