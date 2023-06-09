Bamboo toilet paper is skyrocketing in popularity — what’s behind its growth?

“About 270,000 trees are effectively flushed down the toilet or end up as garbage around the world [every day].”

As more people become aware of the environmental impacts of their everyday choices, the demand for sustainable products has skyrocketed. Bamboo toilet paper is one such product that has seen a surge in popularity. But is bamboo toilet paper really sustainable?

Is bamboo toilet paper sustainable?

Bamboo toilet paper is a more sustainable option than traditional toilet paper because it’s made from a rapidly growing plant.

Bamboo grows at a rate of nearly 3 feet per day, meaning it’s more than just an eco-friendly option — it’s also a rapidly renewable resource.

Plus, bamboo toilet paper is also durable and requires fewer resources to produce than conventional toilet paper.

Bamboo toilet paper is also biodegradable, so it won’t sit in a landfill for long if it gets thrown out. It also breaks down easier in pipes. Plus, bamboo toilet paper is usually made without harmful chemicals like bleach or sulfur, making it gentler on your bum.

What makes bamboo TP more sustainable than paper TP?

According to the World Wide Fund For Nature, every day “about 270,000 trees are effectively flushed down the toilet or end up as garbage around the world, [and] such a use of the forests is both wasteful and unnecessary.”

But unlike old, massive trees used to produce our toilet paper, bamboo is a fast-growing grass that can quickly be replanted after it’s harvested.

So by swapping from traditional TP, you can get a quality product without contributing to deforestation around the world, as long as the product is certified by the Forest Stewardship Council (to ensure forests aren’t cleared to grow bamboo).

Why don’t more people use bamboo toilet paper?

The main reason people don’t use bamboo toilet paper might be because they don’t know about it. Bamboo toilet paper is a relatively new product on the market, and catching on can take some time. It has generally been more expensive. But as bamboo toilet paper becomes more popular, it’ll only be easier to find — and likely cheaper.

Many large retailers, such as Target and Costco, carry bamboo toilet paper. And many online retailers, such as Amazon and Etsy, offer it too.

